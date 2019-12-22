I thought of that history while reporting, earlier this month, on an alleged pyramid scheme involving the digital gold rush of the 2010s, in which people were sold on the idea that mining bitcoin was …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Path From Insurgents’ Talisman to Tool of Big Tech - December 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Breaches $7,400 Mark as Most Top-20 Coins See Gains - December 22, 2019
- Ethereum transaction volume tops Bitcoin – but does that matter? - December 22, 2019