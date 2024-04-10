Bitget’s executive, in particular, suggests that Bitcoin could hit $100K in the current cycle, fueled by factors like Bitcoin halving. However, the unpredictability of the crypto market and potential …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s potential rise to $100K amid market uncertainties - April 10, 2024
- BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Picks Up Pace in Race to Overtake Grayscale’s GBTC - April 10, 2024
- Bitcoin falls after surprise inflation jump changes Fed expectations - April 10, 2024