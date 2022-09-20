Bitcoin (BTC) is on the defensive ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday on interest rates and appears to be on track to test support at $18,300, which, if breached, could make the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K - September 20, 2022
- Colorado Becomes First US State To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Taxes - September 20, 2022
- DeFi Platform Maple Finance Aims to Help Struggling Bitcoin Miners With $300M Lending Pool - September 20, 2022