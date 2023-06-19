Bitcoin (BTC) is £20,623, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s down 0.51% on yesterday’s figure of £20,727, up 2.25% on last week and down 1.69% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading volume is around £7.1 …
