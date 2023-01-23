Bitcoin (BTC) is £18,311, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s down 1.20% on yesterday’s figure of £18,530, up 6.80% on last week and up 34.86% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading volume is around £19.4 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price down 1.20% on yesterday - January 23, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin slips, remains above US$22,000; Dogecoin leads gains - January 23, 2023
- ‘Bitcoin Has Started a New Bull Market.’ The Next Key Price Level to Watch. - January 23, 2023