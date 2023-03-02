Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 9:11am, is £19,524, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s down 1.70% on yesterday’s figure of £19,855, 4.01% on last week and up 2.21% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price down 1.70% on yesterday - March 2, 2023
- First Mover Asia: ConsenSys Chief Cryptoeconomist Sees Little Drama Ahead for Bitcoin - March 1, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds Strong Over $23.6K to Continue Recent Consolidation - March 1, 2023