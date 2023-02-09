Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 9:11am, is £18,737, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s down 2.43% on yesterday’s figure of £19,193, 6.81% on last week and up 31.76% on one month ago. The 24-hour …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price down 2.43% on yesterday - February 9, 2023
- CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Network Activity Spikes to Two-Year High Thanks to NFTs - February 9, 2023
- Study shows Bitcoin unaffected by most Macroeconomic news, except inflation - February 9, 2023