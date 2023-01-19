s of 9:11am today, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is £16,865, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s down 2.47% on yesterday’s figure of £17,282, up 11.85% on last week and up 23.58% on one month ago. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price down 2.47% on yesterday - January 19, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum on edge as Genesis moves closer to bankruptcy - January 19, 2023
- Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato Induced Volatility - January 19, 2023