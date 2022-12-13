Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 4.01% over the past 24 hours to $17,712.64. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 4.0%, moving from $16,979.78 to its current price. As it stands right now,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours - December 13, 2022
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Holds Initial Move Higher Following Unexpectedly Strong Inflation Report - December 13, 2022
- Bitcoin: Stay Away From It In 2023 - December 13, 2022