Analysis by crypto services provider Matrixport shows that American buyers are leading the safe haven bid for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has rallied by over 40% in ten days, reaching a nine-month …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Price Rally Driven by Americans’ Safe Haven Bid: Matrixport - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin testing $28k as investors wait for Wednesday interest rate decision - March 21, 2023
- Just How Realistic Is a Bitcoin Price Target of $100,000? - March 21, 2023