Cryptocurrencies were broadly lower on Wednesday morning as bitcoin hovered below the $50,000 (£36,409) mark, though analysts believe a rally in prices is not too far off. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Is The Most Affordable Way To Get Into Bitcoin - August 29, 2021
- Bitcoin’s price struggles for momentum but ‘bullish rally on the horizon’ - August 29, 2021
- Top cryptocurrency news on August 29: Major stories on CryptoPunk, Bitcoin in Afghanistan and more - August 29, 2021