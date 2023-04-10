A s of 8:11am today, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is £22,778, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s up 1.38% on yesterday’s figure of £22,463, and up 40.86% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading volume is …
