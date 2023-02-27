The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 9:11am, is £19,577, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s up 0.84% on yesterday’s figure of £19,413, down 4.47% on last week and up 1.65% on one month ago. The 24-hour …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price up 0.84% on yesterday - February 27, 2023
- Mash Introduces Ghost Checkout, Enabling Bitcoin Payments Without An Account - February 27, 2023
- Short-Bitcoin Funds Record $10M in Weekly Inflows: CoinShares - February 27, 2023