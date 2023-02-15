he Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 9:11am, is £18,278, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s up 1.34% on yesterday’s figure of £18,033, down 6.93% on last week and up 6.49% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading volume is around £22.2 billion …
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
