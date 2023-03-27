As of 9:11am today, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is £22,906, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s up 1.49% on yesterday’s figure of £22,566, and up 16.94% on one month ago. The 24-hour trading volume is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy Repays Silvergate Loan, Spends $150M Buying More Bitcoin - March 27, 2023
- Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Enter A ‘New Bull Market’ In A Week — Here’s How - March 27, 2023
- Bitcoin’s price up 1.49% on yesterday - March 27, 2023