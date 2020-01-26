A privacy and scalability upgrade that could turn out to be one of bitcoin’s largest to date has passed a couple of milestones that were little noticed outside technical circles.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Privacy and Scaling Tech Upgrade ‘Taproot’ Just Took a Big Step Forward - January 26, 2020
- Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller explains how compelling stories are what really shape our economy — from bitcoin to Trump’s presidency - January 26, 2020
- Forget the Bitcoin price! I’d invest in FTSE 250 stocks to make a million - January 26, 2020