Bitcoin took a sharp leg down to the $25,000 level as investors speculated about SpaceX’s holdings, but there may be another major headwind for cryptocurrencies; rising bond yields.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s problem may be bond yields - August 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Plunged 11% in Worst Week Since FTX’s Collapse. What’s Next for BTC’s Price? - August 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Will End This Week Below Its 200-Day And 200-Week Moving Averages. Here’s How To Trade It Now. - August 18, 2023