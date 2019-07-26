Ethereum, like most altcoins, has been clobbered by bitcoin in 2019, losing more than 39% against the flagship cryptocurrency. ETH recently broke below its historical support of 0.025 BTC and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Safeway supermarket to give US customers cashback in Bitcoin - July 26, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Pummeling Ethereum – Here’s Why ETH Will Get Revenge - July 26, 2019
- Report: Bill Miller Hedge Fund Surges 46% Thanks to Bitcoin, Amazon - July 26, 2019