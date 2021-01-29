Bitcoin’s push to halt a two-week slide has run into some turbulence.The largest cryptocurrency erased earlier gains above $34,000 and was down as much as 2.5% trading at $32,640 as of 7 a.m. in …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin’s Rebound Falters as Price Swings Back Below $33,000 - January 29, 2021
- BIS Chief Banker Criticizes Bitcoin as Inherently Risky, Says BTC Vulnerable to 51% Attack - January 29, 2021
- Bitcoin Daily: CoreLedger To Tokenize Argentinian Agriculture On Blockchain; Europol Arrests Crime Ring For Crypto Investor Scam - January 29, 2021