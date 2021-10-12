Bitcoin’s Record High Is Within Sight After Sharp Recent Rally

Bitcoin is flirting with a run toward its all-time high after jumping more than 90% since a low in July. The largest cryptocurrency was trading just above $57,000 as of 7:52 a.m. in London, some …
