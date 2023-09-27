The increasing prospects of a US federal government shutdown has some Bitcoin advocates predicting a rally similar to one that happened in response to the regional bank crisis earlier this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Refuge Appeal Being Touted Again With Shutdown Prospects Rising - September 27, 2023
- The SEC punts again on approving a spot bitcoin ETF, delaying a decision on a fund from ARK, 21 Shares - September 27, 2023
- House lawmakers push SEC Chair Gensler to approve spot bitcoin ETF applications: CNBC Crypto World - September 27, 2023