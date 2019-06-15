From its December 2017 highs to its December 2018 lows, Bitcoin had a time-compressed version of many previous bubble crashes, shedding over 80% of its value and leaving those who bought in during its …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Resiliency Following the Crypto Bubble’s Collapse Is Telling - June 15, 2019
- JPMorgan Says Importance of Bitcoin Futures Has Been Understated - June 15, 2019
- Bitcoin Suddenly Bounces–Here’s Why - June 14, 2019