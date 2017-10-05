At first, bitcoin was a way to make payments without banks. Now, with more than $100 billion stashed in digital currencies, banks are debating whether and how to get in on the action. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein tweeted …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Rise Happened in Shadows of Finance. Now Banks Want In - October 5, 2017
- Becky’s Affiliated: BetKing’s Dean Nolan on Bitcoin, poker, betting, ICOs and regulators - October 5, 2017
- After Bitcoin Crackdown, Cryptocurrencies Go Clandestine in China - October 4, 2017