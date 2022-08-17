More people will have a stronger interest in Bitcoin and other forms of commodity-backed currencies, as the United States has been gesturing that it wishes gradually to lessen its role as “the world’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s role to expand as US reluctant to act as ‘world’s police’: Bithumb research chief - August 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Gives Back 26,200 Rigs to Reduce Debt - August 16, 2022
- Celsius Gets Permission To Sell Mined Bitcoin; Claims Lenders Lining Up - August 16, 2022