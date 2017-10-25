The truth is getting messy in the world of cryptocurrencies. The digital currency bitcoin was created with a unique feature—a public online ledger, not controlled by any one party, that contains the immutable trading history of the entire network.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Sectarian Battles Heat Up - October 25, 2017
- Bitcoin Community Outraged By Sexist CoinAgenda Speaker Who Beat Girlfriend - October 25, 2017
- China Renaissance CEO: Blockchain More Important Than Bitcoin - October 25, 2017