Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist. Bigger indicators of economic growth, he says, are tariffs, Treasurys and Trump. Bitcoin sell-offs could “add fuel to the fire,” but are not a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities - March 14, 2018
- Electronic Frontier Foundation Adds BCH Payment Option, Lists Under ‘Bitcoin’ - March 14, 2018
- The Bitcoin Fad Is Fading—for Now - March 14, 2018