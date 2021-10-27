Bitcoin’s slide from record highs is a warning for crypto investors

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of nearly $67,000. But investors have been dumping the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency in favor of the new kid — or rather, new dog — in town: shiba inu.
