Bitcoin’s slump has undermined cryptocurrency’s mainstream march
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-05-28
The extreme volatility seen on cryptocurrency markets lately was no surprise to its veterans, but its impact on recent converts may do long-lasting damage to its future, writes Adam Maguire.
