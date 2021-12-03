The last 72 hours have seen Bitcoin stay rangebound between AU $79,000 – AU $83,000, leading many analysts to believe that more bearish action may be on the cards for the flagship crypto. In fact, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s stagnation is alarming and could be followed by more bearish price action - December 3, 2021
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trading lower; Stellar, Uniswap & Dogecoin rise up to 6.69% - December 3, 2021
- Asset Manager Fidelity to Launch Physical Spot Bitcoin ETF in Canada - December 3, 2021