These opinions are hers, and nothing she writes should be taken as investment advice. With bitcoin (BTC), it’s even harder to discern what is driving sentiment shifts at any given time because it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Indicator Just Turned Positive: Could It Indicate Another Bull Market? - April 18, 2023
- With continued Bitcoin adoption comes tamer price action, trader argues - April 18, 2023
- Bernstein Predicts Crypto Domination: FTX’s Downfall Paves The Way For Bitcoin And Ethereum Explosion - April 18, 2023