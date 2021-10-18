The most convincing explanation for the cryptocurrency’s record-testing rally may be its resilience in the face of a clampdown by Beijing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high on ETF hopes, inflation worries - October 18, 2021
- Bitcoin’s Super-Swift Rebound May Have Been Made in China - October 18, 2021
- Investment advisers ‘extremely skeptical’ about first U.S. bitcoin ETF: ‘It’s a hard thing’ to recommend ‘an inferior’ crypto product - October 17, 2021