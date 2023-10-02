Over the next two quarters, investor interest in the digital asset industry may reignite, fueled by the Bitcoin Halving event and the impending SEC decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Rally Defies SEC Delay On ETF Decision With Remarkable Surge - October 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Hits Past $28K Again, Elon Musk Denies $8.6M/Hour Claim – Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping - October 2, 2023
- Ether futures ETFs hit the market as SEC mulls next steps on bitcoin fund - October 2, 2023