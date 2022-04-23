Bitcoin’s use as currency may just be getting started, Morgan Stanley says
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-04-23
Is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) going to become a widely used medium of exchange? A small number of merchants accepting the cryptocurrency as a means of payment, as well as its high …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)