Bitcoin has travelled a long way since its invention by Satoshi Nakamoto — whose true identity has never been revealed — in 2008. His famous “white paper” described a payments system that stood apart from mainstream financial institutions, instead relying on the public record of blockchain technology.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs exceed $2 billion volume in first day, launching new era for crypto - January 13, 2024
- UPDATE 1-Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says - January 13, 2024
- Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs - January 13, 2024