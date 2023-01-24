The uptick in bitcoin options volume is mainly driven by an increased demand for call options or bullish bets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Is A Crypto Miner And How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? - January 24, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Weekly Options Trading Volume Rises to Highest Since FTX’s Meltdown - January 24, 2023
- Crypto market breaks above $1 trillion for the first time since FTX’s collapse, with bitcoin set for its best month since October 2021 - January 24, 2023