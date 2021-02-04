Bitcoin’s ‘worst case scenario’ is being a better form of gold, crypto investor says

Michael Wu of Amber Group says price volatility and corrections in bitcoin are expected though the cryptocurrency has “passed the stage” of being called a bubble.
