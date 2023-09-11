The waiting game for the first spot-based Bitcoin ETF could last until 2025. Why the SEC might take the fight to the mat.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’sWorst Case Scenario: An ETF Takes Years if the SEC Takes the Fight to the Mat. - September 11, 2023
- Bitcoin on Binance Chain Raises $100k in 48 Hours: Why Choose BTCBSC Over BTC? - September 11, 2023
- ChatGPT’s Bold BTC Price Prediction: The Shocking Bitcoin Price for 2023 Revealed - September 11, 2023