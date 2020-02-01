After launching trading of gold-pegged stablecoin Tether Gold last week, Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange now allows users to trade Tether Gold against Bitcoin. Bitfinex rolls out Tether Gold trading …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitfinex Users Can Now Trade Tether Gold Stablecoin Against Bitcoin - February 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Faces the Last Big Hurdle Before $10,000 - February 1, 2020
- Forget Bitcoin! Here’s how I’d invest £10k today to get rich and retire early - February 1, 2020