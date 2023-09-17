In an ambitious move to streamline Bitcoin financial services, leading crypto custodian BitGo and the renowned Bitcoin financial services entity Swan are teaming up. Their shared vision? To establish the United States’ inaugural Bitcoin-only trust company.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BitGo and Swan collaborate to establish the first U.S. Bitcoin-only trust company - September 17, 2023
- Could Bitcoin be the Financial Lifeline for Developing Countries - September 17, 2023
- XRP is the next Bitcoin if we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse - September 17, 2023