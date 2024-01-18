In a recent discussion, the complexities and potential of bitcoin’s future were brought into sharp focus by Roundtable anchor Rob Nelson and Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. Their exchange offered deep insights into the factors shaping bitcoin’s trajectory, considering both the current state and the long-term prospects of this digital currency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price sees first ever ‘golden cross’ as investors eye landmark event - January 18, 2024
- Jamie Dimon slams bitcoin as a ‘pet rock’ that does nothing and vows he’s done talking about the cryptocurrency - January 18, 2024
- BitGo CEO outlines bitcoin price trajectory: ‘the stability gets better’ - January 18, 2024