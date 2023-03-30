BitGo has introduced a new security solution to protect Ordinals inscriptions from accidental transfers and enable users to inscribe their own content onto Bitcoin. BitGo, a leading provider of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BitGo Introduces Solution To Securely Store Ordinal Inscriptions On The Bitcoin Blockchain - March 30, 2023
- Crypto Price Alert: BlackRock Issues Stark Fed Warning After Huge Bitcoin And Ethereum Boom - March 30, 2023
- There’s No Reason To Trust Banks And, Thanks To Bitcoin, We Don’t Have To - March 30, 2023