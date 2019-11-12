BitGo is processing more than 20% of bitcoin transactions, the company said at the invest:nyc conference today in New York. The announcement by the crypto custodian and issuer of hot and cold storage …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BitGo Processing 20% of Bitcoin Transactions - November 12, 2019
- Lee: BTC market cap to hit $8 trillion - November 12, 2019
- CME Group Announces Launch Date of Options on Bitcoin Futures Product - November 12, 2019