Bitmain Technologies Ltd., the world’s biggest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, is reviving plans for an initial public offering as Bitcoin climbs to a one-year high, people with knowledge of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Brexit And Boris Johnson - June 21, 2019
- Bitmain Revives IPO Plan as Bitcoin Hits One-Year High - June 21, 2019
- What are the options for an Indian investor if bitcoin is completely banned? - June 21, 2019