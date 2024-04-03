Chainwire Bitlayer Labs, the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution based on BitVM, announced a seed round of $5M led by Framework Ventures and ABCDE Capital, participation by StarkWare, OKX Ventures, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin NFT Sales Hit $514 Million in March Following Highest Price Increase since May 2022 - April 3, 2024
- BitVM-Based Bitlayer, a Leading Bitcoin L2, Nets $5M in Funding, Unveils $50M ‘Ready Player One’ Program - April 3, 2024
- Bitcoin tumbles $5,000 in 24 hours as interest rates jump - April 3, 2024