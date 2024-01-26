On the first day of its ETF launch, Bitwise recorded $238 million in inflows, and currently holds a 3.1% market share for the spot bitcoin ETF. On January 23, it logged $49.8 million in 24-hour …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitwise publishes bitcoin ETF address, revealing $465 million holdings - January 25, 2024
- Bitwise Become First To Disclose Bitcoin ETF Holdings Address - January 25, 2024
- Bitcoin and Ethereum decline on the week, Worldcoin to launch a new Orb and Terraform Labs files for bankruptcy - January 25, 2024