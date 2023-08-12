Bitcoin trading volume has been tapering over the past two-and-a-half years, and the token’s price is trading way off its late-2021 highs. The decline in volumes makes it easier for manipulators to act, warns “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Black Swan’ Author Taleb Says Bitcoin Volume Plunge Makes It Easier For Manipulators To Step In: ‘This Is How Open Ponzis Implode’ - August 12, 2023
- SEC delays decision on Bitcoin ETF, but why? - August 12, 2023
- Bitcoin has bottomed despite ‘astonishing’ BTC price action — Analyst - August 12, 2023