Bitcoin is technically superior to those asset classes. And that being the case, there’s just no reason to sell the winner to buy the losers.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Just The Beginning’—Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $70,000 Price ‘Tipping Point’ Amid Ethereum And XRP ETF Speculation - March 10, 2024
- BlackRock Bitcoin ETF now holds more BTC than MicroStrategy - March 10, 2024
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Amid New ATH; Altcoin Season Incoming: Stacks (STX), Kaspa (KAS) and NuggetRush (NUGX) – Tokens to Watch - March 10, 2024