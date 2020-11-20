BlackRock CIO says ‘Bitcoin will take the place of gold to a large extent’

Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO of Fixed Income, told CNBC on Friday that, “Bitcoin is here to stay.” While conceding that he is not a Bitcoin bull, Rieder said the flagship currency “will take the place …
