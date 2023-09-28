The US Securities and Exchange Commission further delayed its review of applications from BlackRock Inc., Invesco Ltd. and others seeking to list the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BlackRock, Invesco Bitcoin ETF Applications Again Delayed by SEC - September 28, 2023
- Is Michael Saylor Correct? Exploring the Claim of ‘No Second Best’ to BTC, While a Bitcoin Alternative Secures Big Presale Investment - September 28, 2023
- Why Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Ethereum Surged Today - September 28, 2023