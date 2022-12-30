BlackRock Inc. is among a group of creditors that lent money to Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc. so it can continue to operate while it’s in bankruptcy, according to a filing from the asset manager.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin at $200,000 Projections Flop as Coin Ends Year Down 60% - December 30, 2022
- BlackRock Lends Money to Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific - December 30, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum set for worst year since 2018 - December 30, 2022